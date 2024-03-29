wrestling / News
Tod Gordon, Paul Heyman Look Back at Start & Rise of ECW
March 29, 2024 | Posted by
Tod Gordon and Paul Heyman recently spoke about the early days of ECW for a new feature article. The Philadelphia Inquirer posted a profile of ECW on Friday featuring quotes by Gordon and Heyman, which you can see highlights from below:
Heyman on the ECW product: “[I wanted to] create so much noise out of that bingo hall that fans of WWF and WCW [World Championship Wrestling] not only notice, but start clamoring and demanding the style that we were implementing. And to his credit, I never had to sell Tod on it.”
Gordon on the promotion’s rise early on: “I wish we would have walked before we ran. The growth became so overwhelming. I couldn’t run my business here and run what was going there at the rate it was growing. It was just so fast.”
