Tod Gordon, Paul Heyman Look Back at Start & Rise of ECW

Tod Gordon and Paul Heyman recently spoke about the early days of ECW for a new feature article. The Philadelphia Inquirer posted a profile of ECW on Friday featuring quotes by Gordon and Heyman, which you can see highlights from below:

Heyman on the ECW product: “[I wanted to] create so much noise out of that bingo hall that fans of WWF and WCW [World Championship Wrestling] not only notice, but start clamoring and demanding the style that we were implementing. And to his credit, I never had to sell Tod on it.”

Gordon on the promotion’s rise early on: “I wish we would have walked before we ran. The growth became so overwhelming. I couldn’t run my business here and run what was going there at the rate it was growing. It was just so fast.”