– GCW The Collective continues with its last day of events in Los Angeles. The cards will stream live on FITE+. Here are the updated lineups:

Effy’s Big Gay Brunch (2 pm EST)

* Dark Sheik, Effy, Allie Katch set to appear.

* Kidd Bandit vs. Sawyer Wreck

* Carlos Romo vs. Devon Monroe

* Sandra Moone vs. Steph De Lander

* Fred Rosser vs. Karam

* Jai Vidal vs. Honest Jon vs. Keita Murray vs. AC Mack.

* Ashton Starr & B3CCA & Rico Gonzalez & Aaron Rourke & Dillon McQueen vs. Da Shad & Abigail Warren & Anton Voorhees & Fabuloso Fabricio & Marco Mayur

Gringo Loco’s The WRLD on Lucha (9 pm EST):

* Gringo Loco vs. Psycho Clown.

* Hijo del Vikingo vs. Laredo Kid.

* Los Macizos vs. Damian 666 & Bestia 666.

* Negro Casas vs. Tony Deppen.

* Sexy Star vs. Dulce Tormenta.