wrestling / News

Today’s GCW The Collective Lineups: Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, Gringo Loco’s The WRLD on Lucha

April 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
GCW The Collective 2024 Image Credit: GCW

– GCW The Collective continues with its last day of events in Los Angeles. The cards will stream live on FITE+. Here are the updated lineups:

Effy’s Big Gay Brunch (2 pm EST)

* Dark Sheik, Effy, Allie Katch set to appear.
* Kidd Bandit vs. Sawyer Wreck
* Carlos Romo vs. Devon Monroe
* Sandra Moone vs. Steph De Lander
* Fred Rosser vs. Karam
* Jai Vidal vs. Honest Jon vs. Keita Murray vs. AC Mack.
* Ashton Starr & B3CCA & Rico Gonzalez & Aaron Rourke & Dillon McQueen vs. Da Shad & Abigail Warren & Anton Voorhees & Fabuloso Fabricio & Marco Mayur

Gringo Loco’s The WRLD on Lucha (9 pm EST):

* Gringo Loco vs. Psycho Clown.
* Hijo del Vikingo vs. Laredo Kid.
* Los Macizos vs. Damian 666 & Bestia 666.
* Negro Casas vs. Tony Deppen.
* Sexy Star vs. Dulce Tormenta.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW, The Collective, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading