Today’s GCW The Collective Lineups: Effy’s Big Gay Brunch, Gringo Loco’s The WRLD on Lucha
– GCW The Collective continues with its last day of events in Los Angeles. The cards will stream live on FITE+. Here are the updated lineups:
Effy’s Big Gay Brunch (2 pm EST)
* Dark Sheik, Effy, Allie Katch set to appear.
* Kidd Bandit vs. Sawyer Wreck
* Carlos Romo vs. Devon Monroe
* Sandra Moone vs. Steph De Lander
* Fred Rosser vs. Karam
* Jai Vidal vs. Honest Jon vs. Keita Murray vs. AC Mack.
* Ashton Starr & B3CCA & Rico Gonzalez & Aaron Rourke & Dillon McQueen vs. Da Shad & Abigail Warren & Anton Voorhees & Fabuloso Fabricio & Marco Mayur
Gringo Loco’s The WRLD on Lucha (9 pm EST):
* Gringo Loco vs. Psycho Clown.
* Hijo del Vikingo vs. Laredo Kid.
* Los Macizos vs. Damian 666 & Bestia 666.
* Negro Casas vs. Tony Deppen.
* Sexy Star vs. Dulce Tormenta.
