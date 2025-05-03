– Today’s episode of Memphis Wrestling TV is now streaming, featuring WWE ID prospect Jackson Drake vs. Aaron Roberts:

JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT FATAL FOURWAY

RAY SANDERS vs MAIN EVENT BRADLEY vs KALE vs VASHAWN HARVEY

We kick the program off with fast-paced, high-flying action where first pinfall or submission gains the victory!

MIXED TAG TEAM ACTION | MOMMA MONEY & CJ MONEY vs TIM GRIND & XYA WOLF with LIL HOMIE

After what CJ Money & Momma Money did to CJ Blaine, they’re feeling very confident going into this match. But the Moneys better have eyes in the back of their head!

COLTON CAGE INJURY UPDATE | We’ll take a look back at the injury that put Colton Cage on the shelf for several months.

SINGLES MATCH | THE SHOCKER vs COLTON CAGE

Colton Cage makes his return to the ring against a rising star in Memphis Wrestling in The Shocker!

1 FINAL MATCH | Tim Bosby and Marko Harris have both been lobbying for 1 last match. What will King Cobra decide on?

SINGLES MATCH | MARKO HARRIS is in singles competition!

CLOCK IS TICKING… | Sycho Simon sends yet another warning. And it appears the clock is ticking down…

WWE ID OFFICIAL MAIN EVENT

“THE PROBLEM” AARON ROBERTS vs JACKSON DRAKE

Aaron Roberts invited any WWE ID Prospect to come to Memphis… and Jackson Drake was happy to answer that challenge. Now, we have a heated WWE ID Official Main Event between these 2 outstanding prospects!