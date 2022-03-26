wrestling / News
Today’s NWA USA Episode: Homicide vs. Doug Williams for World Jr. Heavyweight Title
March 26, 2022 | Posted by
– Today’s episde of NWA USA is now streaming on NWA’s YouTube channel. You can check out the video and lineup below:
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contenders Match: Jay Bradley vs. Marshe Rockett
* Kerry Morton is in singles action
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Doug Williams
