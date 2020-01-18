Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Announces Talents for WrestleCon 2020 Event

– Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling has announced the roster of talent for the scheduled event for the promotion that will be held during WrestleCon on April 4. The event will be held in Ybor City, Florida at The Ritz.

The scheduled Tokyo Joshi Pro roster for the event includes Yuka Sakazaki, Shoko Nakajima, Miyu Yamashita, Maki Itoh, Rika Tatsumi, Miu Watanabe, Mizuki, Yuki Kamifuku, Natsumi Maki, Nodoka Tenma, Yuki Aino, Hyper Misao, Hikari Noa, and Raku. Thunder Rosa, Priscilla Kelly, and Su Yung will be on hand to represent the international roster. Konosuke Takeshita and Yuki Ueno will represent a DDT match for the card.

The match lineup for the April card will be announced later on. Tickets for the event are available at WrestleconShowclix.com.