wrestling / News
Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Announces Talents for WrestleCon 2020 Event
– Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling has announced the roster of talent for the scheduled event for the promotion that will be held during WrestleCon on April 4. The event will be held in Ybor City, Florida at The Ritz.
The scheduled Tokyo Joshi Pro roster for the event includes Yuka Sakazaki, Shoko Nakajima, Miyu Yamashita, Maki Itoh, Rika Tatsumi, Miu Watanabe, Mizuki, Yuki Kamifuku, Natsumi Maki, Nodoka Tenma, Yuki Aino, Hyper Misao, Hikari Noa, and Raku. Thunder Rosa, Priscilla Kelly, and Su Yung will be on hand to represent the international roster. Konosuke Takeshita and Yuki Ueno will represent a DDT match for the card.
The match lineup for the April card will be announced later on. Tickets for the event are available at WrestleconShowclix.com.
TJPW is COMING TO AMERICA with DDT: Roster Announcement.
14 members from TJPW have been selected.https://t.co/SFPg9wgHsC
Sü Yüng @realsuyung
Thunder Rosa @thunderrosa22
Priscilla Kelly @priscillakelly_
Konosuke Takeshita @Takesoup
Yuki Ueno @dna_ueno #tjpw #tjpwUSA
— 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) January 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Why He Doesn’t Think Chris Benoit Will Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame
- Allysin Kay Responds to Tessa Blanchard Statement, Calls Her a Liar and ‘Scumbag’
- Details On Two Names That Will Be In Houston On Royal Rumble Weekend (Possible Spoilers)
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Goldberg’s Issues With Scott Hall in 1999, Says Hall Was Tough to Be Around At That Time