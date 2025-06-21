– NFL legend Tom Brady made a WWE-style entrance at Fanatics Fest earlier this week, and he also had a run-in with fellow NFL quarterback Eli Manning. Brady entered using Cody Rhodes’ famous “Kingdom” entrance theme. He also ripped up a Manning jersey.

That didn’t sit well with Manning who snuck up behind Brady and tackled him in a playful performance. You can view a video of the moment that was shared by WWE on social media below.