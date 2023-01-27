Tom Hannifan On How Bully Ray Gets Viewers For Impact, Weighs In On Criticism Of Ray

Impact Wrestling commentator Tom Hannifan weighed in on Bully Ray’s value to the company as a draw during a new interview. Bully Ray’s arrival in Impact saw him target Josh Alexander for the Impact World Title, and some fans took issue with his arrival in the company. Hannifan weighed in on the matter during an appearance on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

“What’s the line from the Joker, some people just want to watch the world burn,” Hannifan said. “I think Bully Ray cares about Bully Ray and the success of Bully Ray, period. But it’s a double edged sword because Bully Ray is a legend, he’s a two time hall of famer in two different companies. He’s a two time IMPACT World Champion. There is so much that he’s done positively and negatively throughout the history of IMPACT Wrestling. Having him gets eyeballs, whether you’re tuning in to hate him or love him.”

He continued, “There are positives, but there are certainly negatives when it comes to Bully. I got to use a lot of expletives to explain him at the beginning of Hard To Kill, thank you to Scott D’Amore for allowing me to do that and the beauty of pay-per-view. I think Bully Ray has earned every last one of them at this point, and to your point, he’s just like a bad penny. He keeps turning up.”