Tom Segura Comments On 2020 Rant About Wrestling, Says He Talked To People At AEW

Tom Segura caught the wrath of the wrestling world in 2020 when he went on an ableist rant about wrestling and insulted Special Olympics in the process, and he recently discussed the situation. You may recall that back in May of that year, Sequra went off on wrestling during his Your Mom’s House podcast, saying:

“So many guys love wrestling. I think wrestling is for f**king r***rds. I think it is the f**king stupidest s**t, and I think you’re a f**king tool if you’re like, ‘Hey man, it’s not fake.’ It’s f**king fake and you’re a f**king idiot. They’re not real fights… Yeah, so is the Special Olympics [fun]. It’s fun to go to. But it’s not real, it’s not a real competition.”

The rant drew criticism from wrestlers like Dolph Ziggler, Abyss, Baron Corbin, Ricochet, and more. Segura commented on the whole matter on the latest episode of his podcast, noting that he did talk with people at AEW about potentially doing a thing but that it didn’t “evolve.”

He said (per Fightful), “Yeah, I said stuff that wasn’t nice … I was actually talking to people at AEW. I was talking to them. That’s the people that own the Jags, right? That’s who I was talking to for a minute. It just kind of didn’t evolve.”

He added with some sarcasm, “I didn’t say anything crazy. I said, ‘Wrestling is for r***rds.'”