Tommaso Ciampa Attempts the RKO on Kevin Owens This Week
– For this week’s Outta Nowhere Wednesday, Tommaso Ciampa took a different strategy this week. Instead of Randy Orton, Ciampa targeted Orton’s friend and tag team partner, Kevin Owens, to send a message to Orton.
The strategy utterly failed. and Owens chastized DIY. He also told Ciampa that if he wants to take Owens or Orton by surprise, he shouldn’t scream “Outta Nowhere” at the top of his lungs. He then smacked Ciampa in the groin “out of nowhere,” and Ciampa didn’t see it coming.
Tommaso Ciampa was left utterly humiliated by Owens, and all DIY could say was that the attempt was, “Stupid, stupid, stupid!” Johnny Gargano also wrote in the caption, “Happy #OuttaNowhere Wednesday! Can we put the KO in #DIYRKO?…@CiampaWWE” You can view that clip below:
Happy #OuttaNowhere Wednesday!
Can we put the KO in #DIYRKO?…@CiampaWWE pic.twitter.com/vgGN7EvqIN
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 24, 2024
