Tommaso Ciampa Fails to Hit an RKO on Randy Orton Into a Pool
– DIY became the new WWE Tag Team Champions this week. However, Tommaso Ciampa still can’t help himself. He needs to hit Randy Orton with RKO. Johnny Gargano shared a video of Ciampa’s latest attempt to hit an RKO on Orton when Orton was going for a swim.
Orton easily dodged the attempt. Needless to say, Gargano and Ciampa thought it was, “Stupid, stupid, stupid!” Johnny Gargano wrote in the caption, “We became the NEW @WWE Tag Team Champions last Friday night on Smackdown (LFG DIY!), but first #OuttaNowhere! #DIYRKO @CiampaWWE @RandyOrton”
You can view that clip below:
We became the NEW @WWE Tag Team Champions last Friday night on Smackdown (LFG DIY!)..
but first #OuttaNowhere!#DIYRKO @CiampaWWE @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/cATf0SQbqX
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 10, 2024
