WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Set For Autograph Session, XFL Training Camp Video, Weekend Schedule For WWE

– Tommaso Ciampa will have an autograph signing on January 25 at the Walmart on 10505 Broadway Street in Pearland, Texas at 9 AM to promote the Royal Rumble weekend.

– NXT will have live events on Friday in Pittsburgh, PA and Venice, Florida. 205 Live and Smackdown will air from Evansville, Indiana on Friday.

– The XFL has released a video with day one highlights from training camp.