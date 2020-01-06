wrestling / News
WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Set For Autograph Session, XFL Training Camp Video, Weekend Schedule For WWE
January 6, 2020
– Tommaso Ciampa will have an autograph signing on January 25 at the Walmart on 10505 Broadway Street in Pearland, Texas at 9 AM to promote the Royal Rumble weekend.
– NXT will have live events on Friday in Pittsburgh, PA and Venice, Florida. 205 Live and Smackdown will air from Evansville, Indiana on Friday.
– The XFL has released a video with day one highlights from training camp.
