WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Trolls Artists on Twitter, Latest Hidden Gem Additions
– Tommaso Ciampa took his heel persona and unleashed it on artists seeking credit for their work being used in his postings on Twitter. Ciampa posted the following:
Dear Artists,
If you want me to credit you with an “at” when posting your photo, then I want you to hand write me a letter requesting permission to paint/draw/use my likeness.
PS: your artwork is already watermarked.
PSS: your “hurt feelings” hurts my head.
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) January 9, 2019
This month marks 14 years in the industry. It took me 13 years of good, bad, and ugly to become the man I am today. And that man just happens to be The Champ.
I would be 19 year old me’s favorite Sports Entertainer. pic.twitter.com/BapmOOQ4I1
— BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) January 9, 2019
– WWE Network News reports that the following matches will be added to the WWE Hidden Gems collection on the Network:
AWA 09/13/1981 – Billy Robinson vs. Ray Stevens.
Championship Wrestling from Florida 09/13/1981 – Les Thornton vs. Jerry Brisco for World Junior Championship.
Stampede Wrestling 10/09/1981 – The Hart Brothers & Davey Boy Smith vs. J.R. Foley’s Army.
NXT Live Event 06/08/2017 – Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews for WWE UK Championship.