WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Trolls Artists on Twitter, Latest Hidden Gem Additions

– Tommaso Ciampa took his heel persona and unleashed it on artists seeking credit for their work being used in his postings on Twitter. Ciampa posted the following:

Dear Artists, If you want me to credit you with an “at” when posting your photo, then I want you to hand write me a letter requesting permission to paint/draw/use my likeness. PS: your artwork is already watermarked. PSS: your “hurt feelings” hurts my head. — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) January 9, 2019

This month marks 14 years in the industry. It took me 13 years of good, bad, and ugly to become the man I am today. And that man just happens to be The Champ. I would be 19 year old me’s favorite Sports Entertainer. pic.twitter.com/BapmOOQ4I1 — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) January 9, 2019

– WWE Network News reports that the following matches will be added to the WWE Hidden Gems collection on the Network:

AWA 09/13/1981 – Billy Robinson vs. Ray Stevens.

Championship Wrestling from Florida 09/13/1981 – Les Thornton vs. Jerry Brisco for World Junior Championship.

Stampede Wrestling 10/09/1981 – The Hart Brothers & Davey Boy Smith vs. J.R. Foley’s Army.

NXT Live Event 06/08/2017 – Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews for WWE UK Championship.