WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Trolls Artists on Twitter, Latest Hidden Gem Additions

January 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tommaso Ciampa

– Tommaso Ciampa took his heel persona and unleashed it on artists seeking credit for their work being used in his postings on Twitter. Ciampa posted the following:

WWE Network News reports that the following matches will be added to the WWE Hidden Gems collection on the Network:

AWA 09/13/1981 – Billy Robinson vs. Ray Stevens.

Championship Wrestling from Florida 09/13/1981 – Les Thornton vs. Jerry Brisco for World Junior Championship.

Stampede Wrestling 10/09/1981 – The Hart Brothers & Davey Boy Smith vs. J.R. Foley’s Army.

NXT Live Event 06/08/2017 – Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews for WWE UK Championship.

