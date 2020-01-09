WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Wants NXT Title Shot, Matt Hardy Praises Cameron Grimes, Roman Reigns Grants A Wish, Becky Lynch at CES 2020

– During last night’s episode of NXT, vignettes were aired with Tommaso Ciampa saying he wants to win the NXT title back and that he wants a match with Adam Cole. While not official, it seems this could be building toward a match between the two at NXT Takeover: Portland.

– Matt Hardy praised Cameron Grimes, who appeared on last night’s episode of NXT in the main event.

He wrote: “I’ve literally been in @CGrimesWWE’s life ever since he was born. Very proud of him for earning his way to the #WWENXT main event.”

– Here’s a video of Becky Lynch at CES 2020: