Tommy Dreamer Reacts To Dolph Ziggler’s NJPW Debut

The man formerly known as Dolph Ziggler appeared at Wrestle Kingdom 18 and a former ECW world champion has his thoughts on everything. Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer commented on Nic Nemeth declaring his intent to capture New Japan gold in 2024. You can see the thoughts of the current TNA Digital Media champion below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the former WWE world heavyweight champion debuting in NJPW: “When we’re talking with Nick Nemeth, it’s a big step for him [to go to NJPW]. You think about the success of a Chris Jericho, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes that they had going the path of New Japan. The guy was a former world champion. A lot of people say, though he had an amazing career in WWE, a lot of times [Nemeth was] underutilized, so now he’s getting to write his own way. It’ll be a cool year for pro wrestling, but it’ll be a very, very cool year for Nic Nemeth.”

“He’s my friend. I’ve always wanted to see him succeed … He could do it all in the ring. I’ve wrestled him. He’s so, so good. He’s a natural on the microphone. He has all those intangibles that you want to where you say, ‘Hey, this is a guy I could put my company around.'”