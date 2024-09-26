– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio (via WrestlingInc.com), former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer was asked about the new docuseries, Mr. McMahon currently streaming on Netflix. According to Dreamer, he has no plans to watch the docuseries, believing it doesn’t paint an accurate narrative about the life and legacy of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

When asked if he watched the Mr. McMahon documentary, Dreamer responded, “I’m against documentaries. It’s whatever narrative wants to be spun.” Dreamer also expressed he didn’t want to watch the docuseries if it was going to spin a narrative around the “Mr. McMahon” character and not the real man behind it. He continued, “I probably won’t even watch it just because it’s just … I get mad when I see stuff like that.” Dreamer also reportedly said the docuseries should have been about about the life and legacy of McMahon.

Tommy Dreamer also said after speaking with many wrestlers who worked with McMahon over the decades said they weren’t planning on watching the docuseries either. He added, “It is what it is, and people can draw their own conclusions.”

Previously, Dreamer was temporarily suspended from both Busted Open Radio and TNA Wrestling (formerly Impact Wrestling) over comments he made about Ric Flair during the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode of the Dark Side of the Ring docuseries in 2021. In his interview segments, Dreamer made comments defending Flair from the allegations of sexual misconduct made by flight attendant Heidi Doyle during the episode. Dreamer said that Flair was “not going to try to impose by force any sexual stuff onto anybody.” He also stated, “I feel this is trying to portray someone as a sexual predator, and it’s not. It’s a joke. It’s a gag. Today, it’s 1000% inappropriate. My hairstyle is inappropriate right now. I’m somehow offending someone right now with my double ponytail.”

Dreamer was eventually reinstated to Impact and Busted Open. However, the incident might explain his current view regarding documentaries. Mr. McMahon is streaming now on Netflix.