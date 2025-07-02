– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer shared his thoughts on the main event at WWE Night of Champions Riyadh 2025, featuring John Cena defending the WWE Undisputed Championship against CM Punk. Dreamer thinks the fans in Saudi Arabia elevated the match with a unique atmosphere. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on the crowd reaction for CM Punk vs. John Cena: “The crowd enjoyed it. I enjoyed it…There were several times, I was just like ‘Wow, Punk’s gonna win in Saudi [Arabia],’ and they got me. They got me on the false finishes. They got me on the match. The fans helped make the match even bigger…because it’s a great crowd to perform in front of.”

On fans in Saudi Arabia singing the entrance themes: “I love everybody singing the entrance [themes]. You’re not gonna see him perform in that ring.”

The main event saw Cena pin Punk to retain his title, although, Seth Rollins attempted to interfere and cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. However, Cena managed to throw out Rollins and pin Punk after a Curb Stomp.