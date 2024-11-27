Tommy Dreamer Praises The New Day Breakup Angle

– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer shared his praise for the ongoing angle with the implosion of The New Day. On last Monday’s WWE Raw, tensions between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods appeared to be reaching a boiling point, and the team is on the verge of breaking up. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on the implosion of The New Day: “I really enjoy it. They did it differently tonight. We saw the aftermath of a match, I have had those conversations with my partners, I have had those conversations with the wrestlers I wrestled … Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, man, they had me hooked. We have seen this long-drawn-out, where things are not happy, in the New Dayville and we’re coming up on promoting next week.”

On how invested he is in the storyline: “I think for a lot of us, we are the kids in the divorce. I don’t think anybody really wants to see New Day break up … The last time I’ve been this invested on something that happened post-match like this, was actually during a match, and it was the split up of the Mega Powers.”