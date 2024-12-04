– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio After Dark, Tommy Dreamer discussed the tenth anniversary segment from last Monday’s WWE Raw, which featured The New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turning their backs on Big E. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on The New Day turning their backs on Big E: “The people were pissed and then they…put the boots to Big E without putting the boots to him. The verbal battle, or how they cut him down, was just awesome. And you saw the dejected look on Big E. Big E also, when he first walked out there, actually looked…happy/nervous, because it’s been a long-time since he’s returned to WWE on television like that. Yes, he’s done those panels, but it’s different when you’re in the middle of that ring.”

On not seeing the turn coming: “And it was such a great segment. It was so, so strong. I never thought…Woods I could see as a heel. I never saw Kofi. I thought Kofi was going to go down like Ricky Steamboat, to always be that babyface, especially within the WWE. Never saw it coming. And then, once he did it, I was like ‘These guys are going to be great.’ And this New Day, the heel version of New Day, this fresh coat of paint is exactly what they needed to do to get them on top of the WWE and the top of the WWE tag team division.”