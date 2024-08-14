– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer predicted that CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will face each other in a Strap Match for their next bout. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Dreamer on CM Punk and McIntyre having a strap match next: “I’m telling you, I will bet everything I’ve got on they’re going to have a strap match. Whether the guys are going to hold the strap, whether it’s going to be lumberjacks, which would be interesting, because you could always segue another feud from that. But these men are going to have a strap match. Strap on a pole? You name it, it could happen.”

On how the feud will continue: “This feud will continue and I feel we’ll get another…I shouldn’t say I feel, I know, we’ll get another CM Punk-Drew McIntyre match. And then after that, I feel that’s when those two guys should kind of split apart and go another direction.”

WWE has not yet announced a rematch between McIntyre and CM Punk, but it looks to be in the works based on a recent report.