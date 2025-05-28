Tommy Dreamer Recalls Match Where Sabu Crapped Himself

Tommy Dreamer shared a story about a match involving himself, Rob Van Dam, and Sabu, where Sabu had an unfortunate accident in his pants before the match even started at an outdoor Fourth of July show in Trenton, New Jersey. You can check out some highlights below:

On the match: “I told the story, and it was one of my grossest and funniest. It was Rob and Sabu, Fourth of July [in] Trenton, New Jersey. They do their entrance. A guy gets this pickup truck. It’s like our version of the Great American Bash, Beulah is with me. I hit my pose, Sandman is hitting his pose, and he drives a pickup truck right to the ring. And Sandman’s music is playing. And Sabu was like, ‘Get in the ring! Oh my god, get in the ring!’ And he’s like, ‘Hurry up, hurry up!’

“Rob’s doing his thing. And Sabu was like, ‘Oh my god, I gotta s**t! Oh my god, I gotta s**t!’ And he’s like, ‘Hurry up! F**k you, Dreamer, get in the ring! F**k you, Sandman!’ Sandman is doing his whole thing. And then in the best moment ever he drops to his knees, points up, his lower body is shaking, and he goes, ‘Never mind!’ And then Rob looks at him, and Sabu is laughing and goes, “I just s**t my pants.”

On Sabu’s attire: “Dude, there was s**t all — and he wore the baggy pants. And a lot of people, if you — like early Sabu, he would tape his lower parts of his gear like his pants where his boots were. And he would tie the thing around his waist really tight. So it’s in there, and the match hasn’t even started. And I’m literally, at the time I mean, I’m with my boys, and it stinks. And even Fonzi’s on the floor. He’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy, it is horrible.’ It’s outdoors. And like, I’m taking head scissors, rans, jumping off of — like, he’d jump off of Rob’s back. And like every other move is like, ‘Watch the s**t, watch the s**t.’ Rob’s laughing and then Rob does this spinning leg drop? And goes, ‘No s**t, boom.’

“And then I had to go through two tables. And like Sabu would do the leg drop, Rob does the splash. And he’s like, ‘Sorry!’ I kicked out so quickly because I was pinned with a bunch of s**t. I took a f**king Frankenstein with covered in s**t.”

On going full-length with the match: “Listen, the other part — we didn’t half ass that. We probably went our usual 20 something minutes of at that time doing that. But it was just again, and then we just go in the back and we laugh our asses off of it. Because I think that day Balls was fishing and like they were eating fish that they caught, like clams and mussels. And Bam Bam Bigelow brought stuff and just, and, you know, his outdoor show. It was just another one of those awesome Sabu moments that I’ve never forgotten.”

