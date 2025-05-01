Tommy Dreamer Believes Roxanne Perez Is In A Holding Pattern in WWE

Roxanne Perez has made several main roster appearances after the Royal Rumble, as well as continued wrestling in NXT. However, Tommy Dreamer doesn’t think she has a clear direction at the moment. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Dreamer explained why he thinks Perez is in a ‘holding pattern’.

He said: “I think her story’s changed a bunch of times. Like I said, I thought we were going to go with her and Bayley, then Bayley’s story got changed. I think she’s going to be a credit…once she comes up. If anyone deserved a WrestleMania moment, especially after her Royal Rumble performance, it was Roxanne Perez. But the best I feel is yet to come, and I just…I don’t want to say it’s a holding pattern for [her and] a few talents. And I do think a draft is necessary. And some character changes are necessary as well.“