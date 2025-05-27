Tommy Dreamer Calls Sabu a Game Changer in Wrestling

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Tommy Dreamer paid heartfelt tribute to the late Sabu. You can check out some highlights below:

On Sabu’s impact: “Honestly, like watching that and I was just like, ‘God,Sabu was–‘ I mean, he was a god. But so innovative, and you forget how many moves he created. And not even went back to. Even just the simple springboard while the guy is seated and a leg lariat. Just so unique and different, you forget. And I’ve been telling everybody, you know we covered this on Busted Open. I did something on Jericho podcast; I didn’t want to do any more until you hit me up, I was like, ‘Of course, for you.’

“But like, the people don’t understand how the business was pretty much lame. And then here came this guy named Sabu. And besides the tables, his offense and the way he was just — it was poetry emotion, but also with violence. And he was just so unique.”

Tommy Dreamer on Sabu changing wrestling: “And like I said, there’s very few people that changed the game that you are in, and he was a game changer. The ’90s became different because of Sabu. Like, really and truly. I’m just watching all these clips, and I’m like — I even remember, the first time I saw somebody jump from the second rope to do a rana while the guy was sitting on the turnbuckle was Sabu. And I was just like, ‘Holy,’ you forget so much stuff, right?”

