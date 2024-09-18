– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer evaluated the CM Punk versus Drew McIntyre feud and their upcoming rematch inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood 2024. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre: “I don’t know who the nation thinks is going to win this feud, but I think there’s just so many different levels to this. Do I want to see it end? I do not. But I don’t know how you top it after Hell in a Cell. Again, Hell in a Cell, the cage, the actual title of Hell in a Cell, really, really does. It’s the selling point of a lot of things.”

On if Punk or McIntyre should win: “Would I give it to CM Punk? Yes, I would. But like I said, if CM Punk wins, then I think he has to go towards a world title. If CM Punk loses, it’s hard to justify giving him a world title shot. So then do you go with Drew? Because I mean, Drew and Gunther would be next level, but then you’re pretty much turning one of your biggest heels babyface, which Drew can actually do.”

Punk vs. McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell goes down on Saturday, October 5 at WWE Bad Blood. The upcoming premium live event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The WWE show will be broadcast live on Peacock.