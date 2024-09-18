wrestling / News

Tommy Dreamer Thinks CM Punk Needs to Go for the World Title Next If He Wins at Bad Blood

September 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Bad Blood 2024 HIAC - CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer evaluated the CM Punk versus Drew McIntyre feud and their upcoming rematch inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Bad Blood 2024. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre: “I don’t know who the nation thinks is going to win this feud, but I think there’s just so many different levels to this. Do I want to see it end? I do not. But I don’t know how you top it after Hell in a Cell. Again, Hell in a Cell, the cage, the actual title of Hell in a Cell, really, really does. It’s the selling point of a lot of things.” 

On if Punk or McIntyre should win: “Would I give it to CM Punk? Yes, I would. But like I said, if CM Punk wins, then I think he has to go towards a world title. If CM Punk loses, it’s hard to justify giving him a world title shot. So then do you go with Drew? Because I mean, Drew and Gunther would be next level, but then you’re pretty much turning one of your biggest heels babyface, which Drew can actually do.”

Punk vs. McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell goes down on Saturday, October 5 at WWE Bad Blood. The upcoming premium live event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The WWE show will be broadcast live on Peacock.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading