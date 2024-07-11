– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer lauded the WWE NXT in-ring performance of Joe Hendry earlier this week. On Tuesday’s edition of NXT TV, Hendry and Trick Williams defeated Ethan Page and Shawn Spears.

Tommy Dreamer said on Joe Hendry’s WWE NXT in-ring showing (via WrestlingInc.com), “He had a great showing for himself. [I] thought it was very, very unique.” He added, “You got the big payoff yesterday and Joe did an excellent job.”

NXT had been teasing Joe Hendry’s return for a while, flashing his image up on the screen on recent broadcasts.