Tommy Dreamer Thinks MJF Can Elevate Daniel Garcia to the Main Event Level
– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer discussed how AEW should handle Daniel Garcia moving forward. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Tommy Dreamer on Daniel Garcia: “I feel Daniel Garcia needs sympathy, and needs obstacles put in his way, kind of like this whole … think of what led “Hangman” Page down this path. If you’re going to try and push Daniel Garcia, yes he’s had some good matches, I loved when he came on this show and got to see a completely different side of him, and he is an excellent spokesperson for AEW, but I would like to see him suffer a little bit more.”
On how MJF can help elevate Garcia: “He’s been there already, and I think MJF is the guy who could help elevate him to that main event level.”
Garcia gets a chance to take some revenge against MJF later today. The two will face off in a singles bout at AEW All Out 2024. The event will be held at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
