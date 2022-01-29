wrestling / News
Toni Storm Now Accepting Indie Bookings
January 29, 2022 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar and NXT UK Women’s champion Toni Storm announced today on her Instagram account that she’s now taking indie bookings. You can view her Instagram post below.
As previously reported, Toni Storm abruptly quit WWE after requesting her release last month under mysterious circumstances. She quit following a recent SmackDown Women’s Championship match against Charlotte Flair that took place on SmackDown on FOX.
More Trending Stories
- More Talents Arrive In St. Louis For Royal Rumble, Including Former Champions (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Note On WWE Calling Jeff Hardy About A Return, Hardy’s Difficulty Getting His Drug Test Results From The Company
- More Spoilers For Entrants In Women’s Royal Rumble
- Backstage Rumor on Return of WWE Hall of Famer at Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)