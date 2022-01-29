wrestling / News

Toni Storm Now Accepting Indie Bookings

January 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former WWE Superstar and NXT UK Women’s champion Toni Storm announced today on her Instagram account that she’s now taking indie bookings. You can view her Instagram post below.

As previously reported, Toni Storm abruptly quit WWE after requesting her release last month under mysterious circumstances. She quit following a recent SmackDown Women’s Championship match against Charlotte Flair that took place on SmackDown on FOX.

