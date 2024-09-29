Toni Storm Set For CMLL and Mexico Debut Next Month

During last night’s episode of CMLL Viernes Espectacular, it was announced that Toni Storm will make her CMLL debut on the October 11th edition of the show. Storm, who will wrestle her first match in Mexico, will face 2023 CMLL Women’s Universal Champion La Catalina.

Timeless! Toni Storm será la rival de La Catalina, La Campeona Universal del #CMLL 2023, en duelo mano a mano el próximo 11 de Octubre en la Arena México como parte del mes de las Amazonas. #AEW pic.twitter.com/XDzLxf2NdH — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) September 28, 2024