Toni Storm Set For CMLL and Mexico Debut Next Month

September 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Toni Storm AEW Image Credit: AEW

During last night’s episode of CMLL Viernes Espectacular, it was announced that Toni Storm will make her CMLL debut on the October 11th edition of the show. Storm, who will wrestle her first match in Mexico, will face 2023 CMLL Women’s Universal Champion La Catalina.

