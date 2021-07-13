Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Big Swole Returns to Action

– AEW is back with a new episode of AEW Dark. Tonight’s show debuts at 7:00 pm ET on AEW’s official YouTube channel. Big Swole will be returning to action tonight, and she’ll be facing the debuting Sahara Seven. You can check out the current AEW Dark lineup for tonight, which features 10 matches, below:

* Sahara Seven vs. Big Swole

* Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. Papadon & Sean Maluta

* Brian Cage vs. Foxx Vinyer

* Matt Hardy vs. Jah-C

* Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson vs. Mark Davidson & Aaron Frye

* Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade

* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Derek Pisaturo & Roman Rozell

* Dante Martin vs. Rickey Shane Page

* Gunn Club (Billy & Colten Gunn) vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & JD Drake)

* Diamante vs. Harlow O’Hara