Tonight’s Impact Knockouts Knockdown Preview: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich

– Impact Wrestling presents the Knockouts Knockdown card later tonight at 8:00 pm ET. The show will stream on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders. The show will feature the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament, with the winner earning a future Knockouts title shot.

Besides the eight-woman tournament, Impact Knockouts Knockdown will also feature a Knockouts tag team title match and a Monster’s Ball Match. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s card:

* Knockouts Championship Pick Your Poison Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Masha Slamovich

* Knockouts Knockdown Tournament Opening Round Matchups:

Tasha Steelz vs. Jamie Senegal

Chelsea Green vs. Renee Michelle

Lady Frost vs. Rachael Ellering

Brandi Lauren vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Decay (Havok & Rosemary) (c) vs. The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood)

* Monster’s Ball Match: Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha vs. Kimber Lee