Tonight’s Impact Knockouts Knockdown Preview: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich
– Impact Wrestling presents the Knockouts Knockdown card later tonight at 8:00 pm ET. The show will stream on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders. The show will feature the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament, with the winner earning a future Knockouts title shot.
Besides the eight-woman tournament, Impact Knockouts Knockdown will also feature a Knockouts tag team title match and a Monster’s Ball Match. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s card:
* Knockouts Championship Pick Your Poison Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Masha Slamovich
* Knockouts Knockdown Tournament Opening Round Matchups:
Tasha Steelz vs. Jamie Senegal
Chelsea Green vs. Renee Michelle
Lady Frost vs. Rachael Ellering
Brandi Lauren vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Decay (Havok & Rosemary) (c) vs. The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood)
* Monster’s Ball Match: Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha vs. Kimber Lee
