Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Two Title Bouts Scheduled

– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode on NWA’s X account later tonight at 6:05 pm EST. Two title bouts are scheduled, including The IT Girls defending the Women’s World Tag Team Titles. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* NWA Women’s World Tag Title Match: The IT Girls (Ella Envy & Ms. Starr) (c) vs. Caribbean Flow (La Rosa Negra & Ruthie Jay)

* NWA National Title Match: Big Strong Mims w/ BLK Jeez vs. Burchill

* Tag Team Match – The Claw Is Banned! Zyon (with Austin Idol) & “Magic” Jake Dumas face Jax Dane & Baron Von Storm