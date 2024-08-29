wrestling / News
Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV Lineup
August 29, 2024 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on Honorclub tonight, with multiple matches already announced. The lineup includes:
* ROH Women’s World Title Proving Ground: Athena vs. Aleah James
* Mina Shirakawa vs. Rachael Ellering
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Ariya Daivari
* Blake Christian vs. Rosario Grillo
* Leila Grey vs. Promise Braxton
* Evil Uno vs. Jacoby Watts
* Johnny TV vs. Sidney Akeem
* Josh Woods in action
* Action Andretti & Top Flight in action
* We’ll hear from Shane Taylor Promotions