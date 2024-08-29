Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV Lineup

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on Honorclub tonight, with multiple matches already announced. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s World Title Proving Ground: Athena vs. Aleah James

* Mina Shirakawa vs. Rachael Ellering

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Ariya Daivari

* Blake Christian vs. Rosario Grillo

* Leila Grey vs. Promise Braxton

* Evil Uno vs. Jacoby Watts

* Johnny TV vs. Sidney Akeem

* Josh Woods in action

* Action Andretti & Top Flight in action

* We’ll hear from Shane Taylor Promotions