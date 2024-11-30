wrestling / News
Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 Lineup
– WWE presents its latest premium live event later tonight with WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. This year’s event is being held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The premium live event starts at 6:00 pm EST, and the Countdown pre-show starts at 4:00 pm EST. The main card streams live on Peacock. Here’s tonight’s lineup:
* Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk vs. New Bloodline & Bronson Reed
Advantage to New Bloodline & Bronson Reed
* Women’s WarGames Match: Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Iyo Sky & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae
Advantage to Morgan, Rodriguez, Jax, Stratton & LeRae
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Damian Priest
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
The post-show for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 will stream on Peacock, X, and YouTube immediately following the premium live event.
