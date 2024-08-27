Tony Khan Touts AEW AEW All In’s Ticket Sales & PPV Buys

Tony Khan is happy with the success of AEW All In, both in terms of ticket sales and PPV buys. Khan posted to Twitter on Tuesday to note that Sunday’s PPV sold over 50,000 tickets and was in the top two of AEW’s PPV buys for the year alongside AEW Revolution.

Khan wrote:

“Great news With over 50k tickets sold @wembleystadium for #AEWAllInLondon, I think our best show ever, it was also one of our top 2 PPV buys in the past year along with #AEWRevolution, @Sting’s Final Encounter! What a 2024 AEW! See you for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TOMORROW!”