Tony Khan Hopes To Have AEW Collision In Super Bowl Host City Every Year

This year’s Super Bowl happened in Las Vegas, and AEW had an episode of Collision in the area the night before. In an interview with Fanatics View (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about making it an annual tradition to have Collision in the same city as the Super Bowl.

He said: “I would really like that. Yeah, I think we’ve got something really special here. So I do think that’s a great thing for us. Year in and year out, we know that the Super Bowl brings in the most vast array of fans and certainly is the biggest event in the world. I’m on the NFL fan engagement and major event committee, so I can tell you with assurance that this is the biggest live event of all time in the history of the world. What’s happening out here, Super Bowl in Las Vegas, this is our biggest Super Bowl ever, and what the NFL has been able to do out here, it’s amazing. The support from the Las Vegas community has been great. So I thought it would make a lot of sense to bring AEW here for a Saturday show. Yeah, I think doing the Saturday Collision on the night before the Super Bowl [in the same city as the Super Bowl] makes a lot of sense. We’ll always be on the road to Revolution. Seems like AEW always heats up on the road to Revolution.“