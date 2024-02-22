Tony Khan Says This Was One Of AEW’s ‘Most Hectic’ Weeks For Injuries & Unavailability

Tony Khan says AEW had a hectic week in terms of injuries and unavailability tonight’s Dynamite. The AEW president posted to Twitter before Dynamite and noted that it was a tricky week for the company, writing:

“Tonight’s #AEWDynamite, NEXT on TBS, will be presented with up to 5 minutes overrun! This has been one of the most hectic weeks for injuries + unexpected unavailability that I can recall in @AEW, especially since the pandemic era. Tonight will be a wild night on @TBSNetwork!”

It was reported earlier today that Kyle Fletcher is dealing with visa issues. Khan also noted that Trent was pulled due to concerns after being attacked by the Undisputed Kingdom.

