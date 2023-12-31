Tony Khan was asked about AEW’s sexual harassment policies during last night’s post-AEW Worlds End media scrum in light of rumors around Chris Jericho. Khan was asked during the media scrum about what AEW had done to combat concerns about sexual harassment, and was later asked by USA Today’s Phil Strum about the rumors that surfaced on Twitter on Saturday around Jericho. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

Tony Khan on the company’s sexual harassment policy: “I think it applies to everyone in the company, women and men, and it’s something we’re very serious about and we’ve had a policy in place and certainly, anytime there is anything like that, we would make sure we do everything we can to prevent it. AEW has the best safety record, I believe, of any pro wrestling company in the world. I believe we have the most safe environment. I believe we have the best safety record of any pro wrestling company, and I would hold the record of AEW on safety against any wrestling company in the world and I think AEW is the safest place for pro wrestling.

“If any of our wrestlers ever have a concern, they always have an open line to talk to me and I believe anybody would sit here and tell you, they always can talk to me anytime they are concerned about anything. If there was anything that came to light to me, I would take it to the disciplinary committee and that’s how we’ve been doing it. Our disciplinary committee has been doing a great job and everybody knows they have an open line to me or anybody on that committee.”

On rumors surrounding Chris Jericho: “I can’t speak to internet and unsourced rumors. I spoke earlier to Kevin and mentioned the policy we have in place and the disciplinary process. We’ve always followed that and I believe is the safest wrestling company in the world and we have the best track record for safety, and I would hold it up to anybody and anytime anybody has any kind of a complaint, they have an open door to say it to me or anyone in the office and we would look into it, anytime.”

On if Jericho has been investigated: “I can’t speak to that. We have a disciplinary policy, we have a disciplinary committee that things are referred to. Everybody at AEW, anybody who has ever wrestled in AEW has an open line to talk to me or this group, and always has. That’s how we’ve always acted and that’s why I believe AEW has the safest environment and is the safest place in pro wrestling and it’s why AEW has the best safety record in wrestling. I believe we maintain that.”