Tony Khan Calls Tonight’s AEW Dynamite a PPV-Quality Card, Talks ROH Purchase

Tony Khan is excited about tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, calling the show a “PPV quality card” while also discussing his purchase of ROH. Khan spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview promoting tonight’s show, and you can see some highlights below:

On tonight’s show: “It’s a pay-per-view quality card that’s free to everyone with cable TV. This is a loaded card, and Young Bucks–FTR will be the main event. That’s one of the most anticipated matches on television in a long time.”

On the Young Bucks vs. FTR rematch: “Think of how much has changed over the past year-and-a-half. This rematch has been a long time coming. Now they can do it in front of a sellout crowd in Boston.”

On Supercard of Honor: “There was so much excitement over Supercard and the great influx of wrestlers coming into Ring of Honor. Originally when Ring of Honor contacted me late last year, they wanted to promote a potential Briscoes-FTR match. So when they had Final Battle in December, I agreed to send FTR. Then Bandido couldn’t wrestle and ROH needed a replacement, and they wanted to bring in Jay Lethal, which we did. Gresham won that match at Final Battle, but he attacked Gresham at Supercard of Honor last Friday. That story is helping us moving forward, too.

“We also sent a lot of videos to Ring of Honor from a lot of past stars for Final Battle. I know that was really appreciated, and we built a relationship with Ring of Honor management. At that time, I thought it was very possible that another party was going to buy Ring of Honor. I can only speak for myself, but I don’t know if any other company was willing to follow through on the Supercard of Honor show if they bought Ring of Honor. That was a priority for me, and I was very happy with the show.”

On his purchase of ROH: “I’ll say that I am very happy with what I paid, especially knowing now how well the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view did for us. I felt good about it when I did the deal, and I feel better about it now.”

On the goal of tonight’s show: “My goal is to make tonight like a pay-per-view. It’s a bigger box office than the card we just had on the Ring of Honor Supercard pay-per-view. This is the Young Bucks–FTR, Adam Cole against Christian and the Hardys in a table match. We’re going to deliver big matches. It’s a commitment to pro wrestling you won’t see anywhere else but AEW.

“This Dynamite is a great example of putting the strongest card on TBS we possibly can. It’s one of our most exciting cards, it features some of our biggest stars, and the debut of Samoa Joe—plus a main event that is going to be the best match of the entire week.”