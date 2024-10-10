Tony Khan Announces Classic Match For ROH TV That Made Him A ‘Huge ROH Fan’

During the media call for AEW WrestleDream (via Wrestling Inc), Tony Khan announced another classic match for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub, which he says made him a fan of Ring of Honor. The ROH TV show started adding classic matches to its lineup last week with Samoa Joe vs. Kenta Kobashi. This week it will feature Bryan Danielson vs. KENTA from Glory by Honor V in 2006.

Khan said: “This week going into WrestleDream, given the stakes in the match and given everything Bryan Danielson’s brought to the table and this great run he’s having as AEW World Champion. Since it was ROH where I first became familiar with Bryan, this week I wanted to show Bryan in one of the two matches that really made me a huge ROH fan. So I mentioned one that was shown last week which was Samoa Joe vs. Kenta Kobashi, that was one of the two DVDs I bought when I was in college that really got me into ROH, the other one, I think it was more recent at the time if I recall was Bryan Danielson vs. KENTA.“