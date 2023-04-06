Tony Khan Confirms AEW Grand Slam III After Dynamite

Tony Khan confirmed after tonight’s AEW Dynamite that Grand Slam will return in 2023. PWInsider reports that Khan came out after the Dynamite taping and thanked the fans in New York, saying that he looked forward to seeing everyone at Grand Slam.

While it’s not a surprise, this is the first time Khan has confirmed that Grand Slam will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens. The previous two Grand Slams took place in September.