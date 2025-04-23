Tony Khan Reveals Crazy Pitch He Turned Down From Darby Allin

Darby Allin has taken part in some insane stunts during his time in AEW, but one of them was too crazy for Tony Khan to approve. In an interview with Way of the Blade (via Fightful), Khan revealed that Darby once pitched to get hit by a car during the pandemic, but Khan had to turn it down.

He said: “Darby in the pandemic, early in the pandemic when we had a very light crew. The April 2020 shows that we filmed in QT [Marshall] and Cody [Rhodes’] gym in Georgia, they had just under 30% of the roster there. Darby wanted to get hit by a car in his program with Sammy [Guevara]. I said, ‘That’s not something we can do right now because we really need you. Not only can I afford for you to not get hurt, I can’t even write you off for a week to sell. You need to wrestle on the show every week, so I can’t do that. We don’t have anybody else and you’re a major part of what we’re doing week to week.’ I think that would have not made sense when you have a handful of people there and there are very few of the name wrestlers and he wants to get hit by a car. Not only can we afford for him to not be injured, we really can’t afford for him to be off TV for a week.“