– During today’s AEW All In: London 2024 media conference call, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed potential overseas events are on the table for AEW later next year. Below are some highlights (courtesy of Fightful):

Tony Khan on the UK hosting a TV or pay-per-view event for AEW in 2025: “Certainly on the table. Definitely something we would consider. I absolutely love the UK. I’ve spent a lot of my life living in England and specifically London. I love it. It’s great being back here and great traveling in the UK.”

Regarding a possible event in Australia next year: “We can confirm that we’re currently looking at various locations in Australia to run an event sometime next year in 2025 potentially. We’ll have more information about this in the near future. 2025 is going to be a milestone year.”

As previously reported, AEW is planning to hold a stadium show in Australia later next year. It’s rumored that potential venues for the event include Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, and Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane are said to all be potential venues for the upcoming event. This would mark AEW’s first show in the country.