– During a recent interview with The Rocker Morning Show with Meatball and Mark, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed potentially reviving some old concepts such as ROH and NJPW’s crossover events, War of the Worlds, Global Wars, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on possibly reviving War of the Worlds or Global Wars shows: “Yeah, I’d love to do that. That’s absolutely something we’re interested in. The War Of The Worlds concept, there’s definitely something to it. We’ve built something really special with Forbidden Door coming to North America and now expanding to Europe and also with AEW going over to Japan to compete at Wrestle Dynasty.”

On AEW’s collaboration with NJPW: “We’ve got a great collaboration with New Japan, I’d love to expand it. You’re absolutely right, a few years ago, we hadn’t started working together and it’s kind of amazing how much in the past few years that AEW has been able to do in terms of collaborating with international wrestling promotions like New Japan and lucha libre in Mexico and really growing the business overseas and teaming up with the best international wrestling promotions and putting on these great matches.”

The last ROH and NJPW co-promoted last War of the Worlds show was held in May 2019. AEW held its third co-promoted Forbidden Door pay-per-view event with New Japan earlier in June. AEW will also be taking part in the multi-promotion event, Wrestle Dynasty, in January 2025 at the Tokyo Dome. The show will be co-produced by NJPW, World Wonder Ring STARDOM, AEW< ROH, and CMLL. It will be held on January 5 in Tokyo, Japan.