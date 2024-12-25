– During a recent interview with The Five Star Podcast, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed his childhood dreams of becoming a wrestling promoter and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on dreaming of being a wrestling promoter: “When I was growing up, before I went to University of Illinois, actually before I went to University of Illinois Laboratory High School even, [being a wrestling promoter] was something I’d thought about and dreamed of. I started writing a show when I was in seventh grade called ‘Wednesday Night Dynamite,’ and it’s on every Wednesday now. We built it up and it became a real thing.”

On promoting wrestling on TNT and TBS: “… It’s always been a dream to do pro wrestling as a promoter. I never dreamed I would get to do it on TBS and TNT. That was hollowed sacred ground. I don’t have to tell you guys being from the Carolinas, like you both are, how special wrestling on TBS and TNT is. It’s a great tradition.”