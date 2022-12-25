Tony Khan Explains the Upcoming New Look for AEW Dynamite

– During an upcoming interview with Fightful’s Grapsody that will debut tomorrow on YouTube at 12:00 pm EST, AEW President and CEO TOny Khan discussed the upcoming changes to AEW Dynamite that will debut early next year. Some early details from the interview are now available, per Fightful Select.

Khan stated that the upcoming changes to Dynamite won’t just be from a production standpoint, and he’s very excited about the new look for the show. According to Khan, there will be changes to the set, along with long-term visual and production changes. Below are some highlights:

Tony Khan on the changes to the set: “The wrestling is going to be the same great wrestlers and the same great fans, but it’s in a new city, Seattle, and the look, the changes to the set and the presentation are going to be changes that we’re going to keep.”

On why he’s looking forward to the new look: “I’m really looking forward to the new look for the show. I find, in wrestling, when you overpromise, you can disappoint people. It’s a set and a presentation. At the end of the day, the most important thing is what the fans bring, what the wrestlers and the staff of AEW and the crew bring every week, but the look of the show is important too and it’s going to look really cool.”

The revamped version of AEW Dynamite debuts on Wednesday, January 4. The show will be held at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. It will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.