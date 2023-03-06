Tony Khan Gives Estimates For Live Gate, PPV Buys and Attendance of AEW Revolution

During last night’s post-show media scrum following AEW Revolution, AEW CEO Tony Khan provided estimates for the PPV’s live gate, PPV buys and attendance.

Khan said the PPV’s gate was over $800,000, a record for the city of San Francisco. He said the attendance was around 9,000 total with over 8,000 paid. WrestleTix noted that the capacity for the Chase Center is 10,824, so this is not a sellout. However, Khan noted it was the best attendance for Revolution ever.

Khan added the show had around 130,000 to 140,000 PPV buys at the time of the media scrum.