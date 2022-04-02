Tony Khan Would Love to Have Jonathan Gresham Defend the ROH World Title On AEW TV

Tony Khan has weighed in on the idea of Jonathan Gresham defending the ROH World Championship on AEW TV and suffice it to say he’s in favor of it. Khan and Gresham spoke at the media scrum after tonight’s Supercard of Honor and you can see highlights below, per Fightful:

Khan on Gresham potentially defending the ROH Championship on AEW: “I would love to have Jonathan defend the title in AEW and on AEW programming, that’s definitely something that is possible. Jonathan has traveled the world and he can tell you better than anybody about his vast experience in wrestling and all the championships he’s held all over the world. I’m excited for him to defend the championship in AEW, on Dynamite, on Rampage, on lots of our great programming and also, there are a lot of great relationships we have with other companies and relationships Jonathan has with companies and they are a lot of exciting possibilities both in AEW and through the Forbidden Door.”

Gresham on potentially defending the title on AEW TV: “For me, it would be an honor to take Ring of Honor to national television. The funny this is, my life has been somewhat of a Cinderella story. I grew up in wrestling idolizing the men and women that worked for Ring of Honor and my passion grew. It got me out of a lot of trouble and I wouldn’t be sitting next to Tony Khan right now if it wasn’t for Ring of Honor. My goal was always to be Ring of Honor World Champion, I never told anybody, but I worked night and day to get exactly where I am today. My goal along the way was to make sure that Ring of Honor lives on. I want to take the idea, the essence, the heart and soul of Ring of Honor to everybody around the world. Now that Tony Khan has acquired Ring of Honor, I can now do that. I really appreciated the passion that he has for professional wrestling and the passion he has for RIng of Honor. If it wasn’t for Tony Khan, Honor would have died. Now, I can stick with the company that I have fallen in love with all these years ago. I don’t have to wave another flag, ever, besides the Ring of Honor flag.”