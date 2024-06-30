Tony Khan On MJF’s AEW TV Return, Match With Hechicero At Forbidden Door

Tony Khan recently weighed in on the importance of MJF’s return to AEW TV and MJF’s match with Hechicero at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Khan spoke about the bout during the media call promoting tonight’s PPV, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On MJF’s return to AEW TV: “MJF’s a big attraction for AEW, and it’s great to have him competing at the event this weekend.”

On Hechicero: “Hechicero, who’s had a great connection with the fans, great reaction whenever he appears, he was reintroduced in the LA Forum in the Casino Gauntlet match. He’s had a tremendous, tremendous match with Brian Danielson, picked up the win last Saturday on Collision against Daddy Magic, and definitely need to keep an eye on Hechicero.”

On the match between the two at Forbidden Door: “It’ll be big for the fans at UPS Arena to see MJF this Sunday. I think Hechicero will be a great opponent for him, and it should be a really fun match.”