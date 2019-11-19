Tony Khan on Being Tagged By CM Punk on Twitter, His Entertainment Connections Helping Launch AEW

– Tony Khan spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing being tagged by CM Punk in his post about discussing the good and bad in wrestling on WWE Backstage, plus more. Highlights are below:

On being tagged by CM Punk on Twitter: “It’s funny because I’ve never once brought his name up. But as you know from the scrums, whenever I get asked a question I try to be honest. I’ve always been really clear that I’ve had conversations but never tried to lead anyone on that he’d be doing anything with us. I haven’t talked to him in a long time. I wish him the best and am not sure why he tagged me but it’s hard to talk about all of the great things happening in wrestling without talking about AEW.”

On his first indie show: “The first indie show I went to was a shot show in August of 1996. The main event was Jericho vs. Sabu which was Jericho’s second to last match in ECW. The second indie show I attended was the ECW Arena show which was Jericho’s last match vs. Too Cold Scorpio and the main event was Sabu vs. RVD Stretcher Match.”

On his experience and connections in the entertainment business: “I’m a partner in Activist Artists Management in Los Angeles. We manage musicians and entertainers. My partner manages The Grateful Dead, Dwight Yokam, David Alan Grier and a lot of musicians and actors. I’m not hands-on representing the talent, but I am a partner of a major entertainment company in LA. That’s one of the reasons AEW got launched – Activist became my partner in this.”

On meeting WarnerMedia’s Kevin Reilly: “This was all before All In and I didn’t know any of those guys real well. But things moved quickly and at this party I got Kevin on the hook. Next thing I know we had a long conversation about starting a wrestling league that would be nationally recognized. Kevin seemed interested but also a little suspicious. For the next year or so he put me through the ringer. I didn’t lean on the friendship and I had to go from the bottom to the top. He had me go through all of his people in finance, programming and legal. We’ve been working so long to get to this point and it was over a year before we got there.”