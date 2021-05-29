Tony Khan Cuts Promo On Nick Khan Following WWE-NJPW Reports

Tony Khan has read the same reports as everyone about alleged discussions between WWE and NJPW, and he had some words for WWE President Nick Khan. As you likely know by now, it was reported today on the WON that WWE has been in discussions with NJPW for the past couple of months. A report from PWInsider confirmed those discussions, though the two reports differ on the reason; one says that the the deal would include WWE sending talent including “various top stars” to work in NJPW, while the other says it is just regarding Daniel Bryan.

Either way, Tony Khan appeared in a video tonight in which he cut a heel-like promo similar to the types he did earlier this year in AEW’s ads on Impact. After being introduced by with Tony Schiavone, Khan said,

“As we get ready to go live tonight on Dynamite on TNT, I just wanted to address as the Forbidden Door — I read in the Observer today that New Japan Pro Wrestling has apparently had talks with WWE’s President Nick Khan. Well Nick, I just have to say if you’ve been talking to New Japan for two months, you’ve gotten a lot done. Just in the last two weeks I’ve had Yuji Nagata, Ren Narita, and Rocky Romero on AEW. I’ve reunited Roppongi Vice. I’ve had the New Japan IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley defend the title successfully on our show, retaining it. And I have future plans with New Japan for the US Title. So you must’ve really gotten a lot done in two the months, Nick.”

He continued, “In fact, I think there is room for only room for one Khan in the wrestling business, Nick. And — it’s me, it’s Tony Khan. It’s not some con man [Khan man?] from Connecticut. Have a fun show tonight. See you on Dynamite.”