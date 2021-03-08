Tony Khan Reacts To AEW Explosion Misfire, Claims It Was Kenny Omega’s Fault

As reported last night, the exploding barbed wire death match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega ended with a dud, as the ring that was set to explode just had pyro go off around the sides instead. During the post-show media scrum (video provided by Fightful, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the ending of the show, claiming that it was Kenny Omega’s fault, as the heel, for not designing the explosion properly.

When asked about the condition of Omega and Moxley, he said: “Both guys are great. Honestly, I’m glad neither guy came out with a serious injury because it was a really scary match, and they both really put their health at risk for a huge pay-per-view main event. I think it was awesome. It was a great spectacle, and I think we’re all lucky that the bomb going off in the end didn’t really hurt anybody, that Kenny’s big master plan, he built a dud. Who would have thought when he drew up the big plan with crayons that maybe the bomb might not…failed to take out both guys out. I thought the battle really delivered, excellent action. Both guys came out okay, which is great because on paper, it looked like the kind of match where somebody could get hurt.”

The topic came up later in the call and he added: “We’re posting now what’s going on with the explosion on social media. Have you seen the promo that Jon did, the live event? The fans posted it, but we’re posting it now, it’s uploading. To quote Jon, or at least paraphrase if not word for word, Kenny Omega might be a bad son of a bitch but he can’t build an exploding ring worth a shit. The plans for this that we saw in crayon, and all through the match, we saw it. It looked very cool, and it’s a very deadly, painful match, but at the end, I mean, I don’t know what people really wanted. Unless you actually wanted us to explode the guys at the end, there’s only so much you can do. So without blowing the ring and both guys up, I think the basic explanation is that Kenny’s ring set to explode, his plan, as a heel, to build this thing with a hammer and nails as we saw, that the final bomb just didn’t go off.”